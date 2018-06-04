Arsenal Fans Urge Club to Complete Midfield Signing as Unai Emery Eyes Reunion

A large contingent of Arsenal fans have taken to social media in recent weeks to urge their club to complete the signing of Steven N'Zonzi from Sevilla.

The France international is currently being lineup up by the club's new manager, Unai Emery, who was in charge in Andalusia when N'Zonzi first moved to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium from Stoke City in 2015.

The 29-year-old is currently away with the French national team ahead of the World Cup and he has been selected in the 23-man squad that Didier Deschamps will take to Russia this summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

But N'Zonzi is supposedly eager to leave his club following his participation at the World Cup and Arsenal fans are desperate to see the defensive midfielder join their ranks this summer.

Right so now N'Zonzi is the new transfer rumour. He's a good player and would love to see him at the club but we're linked with him every window... #AFC — harry (@AaronRamboFC) June 2, 2018

Imagine not wanting N’zonzi at Arsenal... — T (@NketiahEra) June 3, 2018

It is also claimed that Sampdoria's dynamic midfielder Lucas Torreira is on Arsenal's transfer radar this summer.

The club's Head of Recruitment, Sven Mislintat, would rather Arsenal pushed to sign Abdoulaye Doucouré from Watford but the well-renowned scout has seemingly reached a consensus with Emery ahead of the proposed move for N'zonzi - who seemingly remains the fans' favoured signing.

@Arsenal get N'zonzi over the line by the weekend and a few others before WC starts give us a few players to watch closely #afc #transfer #WorldCup2018 — Gary Donohoe ✌✊ (@garydee121) June 4, 2018





Is Arsenal signs N'Zonzi this the greatest summer ever. — Me (@PachucaEric) June 3, 2018

N’Zonzi would literally make Arsenal twice or thrice as good. Imagine him there? One of the best DM’s in world football. — #Russia2018 🇦🇷 (@NuelWeinchard) June 3, 2018

Arsenal have most recently been linked with a move for French defender Benjamin Pavard. The 22-year-old currently plies his trade in Germany and he has earned a reputation as one of the most promising ball-playing centre backs in Europe.

But the Gunners appear to be closest to completeing a deal that would see Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos join the club. The Greece international will supposedly undergo a medical with the north London side later this week.