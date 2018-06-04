Former Huddersfield Defender Frank Sinclair Names 3 Players Terriers Should Sign This Summer

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Former Huddersfield Town defender believes that the Terriers must make more attacking signings in order for his club to solidify themselves as a Premier League club.

Sinclair, 46, made 42 appearances for Huddersfield between 2007 and 2008 and has seen his former side rise from League One to the Premier League in just a few short years.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

They will be looking to avoid relegation once again next year and Sinclair has urged manager David Wagner to consider signing more attacking talent to achieve that goal.

Sinclair has suggested Swansea City forwards Jordan and Andre Ayew as well as West Bromwich Albion striker Solomon Rondon.

Having scored just 28 league goals last season, it was the Terriers’ impressive defence that helped them stay up. They racked up an impressive 10 clean sheets which was the joint-eighth most in the division last season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

And Sinclair told sportingbet.com: “They lack a real attacking threat for a Premier League side. I don’t think [Steve] Mounie had a great season, as he drifted in and out of games; so they will look to bring in a prolific striker.

“There’s some great talents amongst the teams that were relegated this year, and there's a great chance to try and sign a player like Rondon or either one of the Ayew brothers.

“These are players that will want to be ambitious and may want to go straight back up to the Premier League, and if that’s their ambition, then they’re players that the club should target.”

Sinclair added: “I’d be very surprised if Wagner didn’t look to sign another striker. They’ll have to improve their squad the same way every other club do.”

