Former Paris Saint-Germain Boss Laurent Blanc Meets Chelsea Chiefs for Manager Talks

According to reports from France, former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc has attended talks with Chelsea's executive director regarding taking over as manager at Stamford Bridge once current out of favour manager Antonio Conte departs the club.

Throughout the talks held between Chelsea and Blanc it is believed that both parties discussed the details of the Frenchman's contract with the club, as well as talking over the potential of former Marseille caretaker manager Franck Passi joining the club as Blanc's assistant, as reported by French news outlet RMC Sport.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Although the talks reportedly did not end in an agreement being reached between the two parties, it is understood that talks will resume in the coming days, with the 52-year-old Frenchman understood to be the most financially viable option for the Blues.

All the aforementioned talks have been taking place while Conte is still officially manager of Chelsea, and although the Italian is understood to on the verge of departing the 2016/17 Premier League champions, nothing has been officially announced by the club, with the Italian set to be paid €10m in severance fees.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Despite Blanc now reportedly being the frontrunner for the upcoming job at Chelsea, the Frenchman was not the first big name manager to be linked with the Stamford Bridge hot seat, with Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde and former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri having both been heavily tipped to succeed Conte.

A former player, Blanc finished his career at Manchester United having previously played for Inter and Barcelona, and won the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000.