Germany Name Final 23-Man World Cup Squad With Man City's Leroy Sane the Shock Omission

Reigning champions Germany have named their final 23-man squad for this summer's tournament in Russia, but Manchester City winger Leroy Sane surprisingly hasn't made the cut after the preliminary list was whittled down from its original 27 players.





Sane, who won the PFA Young Player of the Year following a splendid Premier League winning season with City, had been expected to go to the World Cup.

But when Germany announced the final squad tasked with defending the World Cup, the 22-year-old's name was mysteriously missing from the list.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defender Jonathan Tah, both of Bayer Leverkusen, and Freiburg late bloomer Nils Petersen have also been left out of the 23-man group.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (PSG), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Mavin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Jonas Hector (Koln), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchenglach), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus), Julian Draxler (PSG), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julain Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Forwards: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Mario Gomez (Stuttgart)

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Germany are the early favourites to win this year's World Cup. Should they be victorious, Joachim Low's team would become the first since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the World Cup, and only the third in history after Italy also managed it in 1938.