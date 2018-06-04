Huddersfield Open Talks With Monaco Over Permanent Signing of Standout Dutch Defender

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Huddersfield have opened negotiations with AS Monaco over the permanent signing of defender Terence Kongolo, according to reports in France.

The Dutch international joined on loan in the January transfer window after failing to establish himself in the Monaco first team, going on to make 13 Premier League appearances for the Terriers.

His performances helped David Wagner's side achieve their goal of avoiding relegation, with France Football now reporting that the Terriers are looking to make the move permanent.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Monaco are reportedly willing to sell, with the fee involved thought to be somewhere from €15-€20m. The former Ligue 1 champions are looking to make a small profit on Kongolo, having reportedly paid €13m to sign him from Eredivisie side Feyenoord a year ago.

The six appearances he made in his first six months in France pale in comparison to the impact he made in England, as the 24-year-old quickly established himself as a regular starter at the heart of the defence.

While his signing initially coincided with a poor run of form - with Huddersfield losing five Premier League games on the bounce as they were dragged into a relegation dogfight - the Terriers recovered, taking points from Manchester City and Chelsea in the final three games as they sealed survival with a 16th place finish.

Their survival was seen as a monumental success, with manager David Wagner being rewarded with a new three year deal, and it's thought that Kongolo is to be an important cornerstone of the Huddersfield team going forward as the German looks to build on the success of last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)