Huddersfield Open Talks With Monaco Over Permanent Signing of Standout Dutch Defender

Huddersfield have opened negotiations with AS Monaco over the permanent signing of defender Terence Kongolo, according to reports in France.

The Dutch international joined on loan in the January transfer window after failing to establish himself in the Monaco first team, going on to make 13 Premier League appearances for the Terriers.

His performances helped David Wagner's side achieve their goal of avoiding relegation, with France Football now reporting that the Terriers are looking to make the move permanent.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Monaco are reportedly willing to sell, with the fee involved thought to be somewhere from €15-€20m. The former Ligue 1 champions are looking to make a small profit on Kongolo, having reportedly paid €13m to sign him from Eredivisie side Feyenoord a year ago.

The six appearances he made in his first six months in France pale in comparison to the impact he made in England, as the 24-year-old quickly established himself as a regular starter at the heart of the defence.

While his signing initially coincided with a poor run of form - with Huddersfield losing five Premier League games on the bounce as they were dragged into a relegation dogfight - the Terriers recovered, taking points from Manchester City and Chelsea in the final three games as they sealed survival with a 16th place finish.

Their survival was seen as a monumental success, with manager David Wagner being rewarded with a new three year deal, and it's thought that Kongolo is to be an important cornerstone of the Huddersfield team going forward as the German looks to build on the success of last season.