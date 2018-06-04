International Roundup: Late Chile Goal Hands La Roja Win While Morocco Dominate Slovakia in Geneva

Chile and Morocco both tasted victory on Monday evening, while Italy & the Netherlands and Armenia & Maldova each shared the spoils with their matches ending in a draw.





Chile ran out winners against Serbia at the Liebenauer Stadium in Graz, Austria thanks to a late goal from Deportivo Alaves defender Guillermo Maripan, seeing La Roja earn a close win in an incredibly hard-fought affair.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

In the most low-key affair of the night, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Armenia played out a drab 0-0 affair against Maldova at the stadium of Austrian Landesliga side SV Kematen.

At the Stade de Geneve in Switzerland, Morocco put on a dominant display against Slovakia, beating the Eastern European side 2-1 and limiting them to just one shot on target.

C'est terminé à Genève. Grâce à des buts inscrits par Ayoub El Kaabi et Younès Belhanda, le Maroc s'impose 2-1 contre la Slovaquie ! 🇲🇦#MARSLO pic.twitter.com/riB9RQ7hrv — Maroc (@EnMaroc) June 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Herve Renard's side registered 22 shots, seven being on target, while dominating possession and subsequently pinning the Slovenski Sokoli back in their own half for much of the match.

Following the Moroccan's win, the African nation's players were mobbed by their supporters in jubilant scenes, with fans of the Lions of Atlas demonstrating just what the victory meant to them.

In the late kick-off of the day, two high-profile absentees from the World Cup played out a hard-fought draw, with the Netherlands scoring an 88th minute goal to cancel out 10-man Italy's second half opener.

Valencia striker Simone Zaza opened the scoring on the 67th minute before fellow Azzurri star Domenico Criscito picked up a straight red card two minutes after the opening goal.

It was beginning to look as though Roberto Mancini's men would pick up a hard-fought win before a late goal from Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake levelled the scoring for the Oranje, seeing the match in Turin end 1-1.