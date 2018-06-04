Leroy Sane will not be heading to Russia this summer after being left out of Germany's 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup

The Manchester City winger was the surprise omission from Joachim Low's squad, which was announced on Monday morning.

Sane - who won PFA Young Player of the Year this season after scoring 10 goals and assisting on 15 in 32 matches in the Premier League - played a leading role in Germany's World Cup qualifying campaign, and also featured in Saturday's 2-1 shock defeat to Austria.

Despite Sane's fine performances this season, Low has instead favoured Bayern Leverkusen's winger Julien Brandt.

"That was a very close decision between him and Julian Brandt, which was made in favor of Brandt. Draxler, Reus and Müller are set. Leroy has a huge talent," Low said at a press conference on Monday, per Metro.

"He will be back again from September. He had not arrived in international matches yet.

"It was a very close decision. If it was a 100 meter race, it would have been a photo finish."

Germany must be the envy of most other national teams. With so much world-class talent to pull from, the world champions boast the kind of strength in depth most nations can only dream of.

However, Low has expressed how having such strength can be a curse and spoke of the difficulty in denying so many quality players their World Cup dream.

“There are certainly easier days in the life of a national team head coach than the day where I have to send four payers home.

"These are four players who had merited their place in the provisional squad through their performances.

“I spoke to the four players and the disappointment was huge, as you would expect.

“It’s as if you are stood at the check-in desk for your flight to Moscow, but are then prevented from boarding.”