Journalist Duncan Castles Claims Liverpool Pulled Off 'Impressive' Transfer With Latest Deal

Journalist Duncan Castles believes that Liverpool's signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has the potential to be one of the best signings seen in the Premier League.

The £40m player signed from AS Monaco on 28 May on a long-term contract. This new acquisition has caused much excitement amongst Liverpool fans, who believe he could be one of the best signings for the club in recent years.

Duncan Castles told the Transfer Talk podcast, as quoted by the Daily Star: "This is one of the most impressive transfers I have seen from an English club, it will make a huge difference to Liverpool. Their midfielders have a limitation on their ability or passing ability."

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

Fans of Jurgen Klopp's side certainly welcomed the signing, which was made only two days after the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.



Alongside fellow new arrival Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Fabinho forms part of an entirely new look midfield for Liverpool, which hopes to continue the success of the 2017/2018 season and maintain Champions League football.

Castles suggests that the Brazilian will provide the points to achieve that aim comfortably, stating: "Fabinho is tall, strong in the air, he scores goals. They have immediately given him a seven or eight points advantage in the title race for next year."

After winning the Ligue 1 title in the 2016/2017 with AS Monaco and reaching the Champions League semi-finals, the midfielder has proved his ability to play at the highest level.