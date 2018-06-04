Liverpool Fans React on Twitter Following Alisson's Anfield Audition in Brazil vs Croatia Friendly

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

With the World Cup finals set to kick off in only a matter of days now, all eyes will be on each team's warm up matches to see how they perform in the dress rehearsal for the big tournament in Russia.

One match that will have garnered a great deal of attention will have been Brazil's meeting with Croatia at Anfield on Sunday, with both sides being packed to the brim with top class talent.

With the game being held at Liverpool's home stadium however, there will have been a number of spectators paying special attention to a certain Brazilian goalkeeper - with the Reds reportedly targeting the Selecao's number one shot stopper Alisson in the transfer market.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Following their defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League final, whereby their current number one Loris Karius made a series of errors, the Reds have entered into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper, with Alisson being identified as one of their primary targets.

As such, all eyes will have been on the Roma man to see how he performed as a member of the home team at Anfield.

Unfortunately for Alisson, he wasn't enjoying one of his finer games, with the 25-year-old goalkeeper making a number of errors he wouldn't usually make.

Subsequently, Liverpool fans were quick to react to the Brazilian's poor performance of social media, with a number of Twitter accounts commenting on his unusually sub-par performance. 

Despite Alisson's poor appearance in Liverpool, Brazil went on to claim a 2-0 victory over Croatia  with Neymar and Anfield veteran Roberto Firmino amongst the goals for Tite's Selecao.

Furthermore, the Roma goalkeeper's shaky performance won't deter Liverpool from continuing in their endeavours to make him their number one for next season, with the Reds reportedly willing to throw £60m at the Giallarossi in order to try and convince them to sell.

