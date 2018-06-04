Liverpool Fans React on Twitter Following Alisson's Anfield Audition in Brazil vs Croatia Friendly

With the World Cup finals set to kick off in only a matter of days now, all eyes will be on each team's warm up matches to see how they perform in the dress rehearsal for the big tournament in Russia.

One match that will have garnered a great deal of attention will have been Brazil's meeting with Croatia at Anfield on Sunday, with both sides being packed to the brim with top class talent.

With the game being held at Liverpool's home stadium however, there will have been a number of spectators paying special attention to a certain Brazilian goalkeeper - with the Reds reportedly targeting the Selecao's number one shot stopper Alisson in the transfer market.

Following their defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League final, whereby their current number one Loris Karius made a series of errors, the Reds have entered into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper, with Alisson being identified as one of their primary targets.

As such, all eyes will have been on the Roma man to see how he performed as a member of the home team at Anfield.

Unfortunately for Alisson, he wasn't enjoying one of his finer games, with the 25-year-old goalkeeper making a number of errors he wouldn't usually make.

Subsequently, Liverpool fans were quick to react to the Brazilian's poor performance of social media, with a number of Twitter accounts commenting on his unusually sub-par performance.

Scenes when Alisson finds and exposes the secret kryptonite buried under the goal line by double agent John Achterberg. He's already suspiciously missing his passing so far here at Anfield for Brazil — Indigo 🉐 (@IndigoLFC) June 3, 2018

Alisson's passing today has been awful. Don't tell me Job Achterburghas already got to him by just being in Liverpool — Will 🇪🇬 (@WillHinton10) June 3, 2018

Not even 5min playing for the home side at Anfield and #Alisson is kicking like Mignolet #LFC — suspect134 (@suspect134) June 3, 2018

Alisson screwing around with both long and short passes and maybe it's Anfield that does it to goalkeepers — oh you beauty (but also known as nate) (@natefc) June 3, 2018

He's just done it again.



At this rate he'll be worth about 50p come full-time. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) June 3, 2018

Now he's belted a clearance against Rebic.



I think Alisson might have to pay to get out the stadium later. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) June 3, 2018

Despite Alisson's poor appearance in Liverpool, Brazil went on to claim a 2-0 victory over Croatia with Neymar and Anfield veteran Roberto Firmino amongst the goals for Tite's Selecao.

Furthermore, the Roma goalkeeper's shaky performance won't deter Liverpool from continuing in their endeavours to make him their number one for next season, with the Reds reportedly willing to throw £60m at the Giallarossi in order to try and convince them to sell.