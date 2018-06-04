Maurizio Sarri Decides Against Suing Napoli & Hopes to Resolve Contract Standoff Peacefully

Maurizio Sarri has decided against suing his former club Napoli, and hopes to resolve his contract dispute with the club peacefully.

There had been heavy speculation that the Italian would move to Chelsea although the move has since stalled as Chelsea were unwilling to pay the manager’s €8m release clause.

Sarri was effectively fired and replaced with Carlo Ancelotti last week and according to Il Mattino newspaper as cited by Football Italia, he will negotiate a settlement with Napoli.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Sarri’s contract remains valid and he is still being paid by the Serie A club despite clubs outside of Italy believing he was a free agent after his apparent dismissal.

Sarri has reportedly not replied to any messages from his players regarding his future. Napoli’s own players are also in the dark about the future of their now former head coach.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Napoli and Belgium forward Dries Mertens said: “We’ll see what happens at Napoli, as I haven’t yet understood what happened with Sarri. I am on international duty now, we’ll see when I get back.





“I do have a two-year contract and I’m happy there, but we have a strong squad and the Coach doesn’t change that.”

Sarri has most recently been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job should their manager Mauricio Pochettino leave for Real Madrid.