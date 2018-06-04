Report Claims Leicester Have Submitted £20m Bid for Trabzonspor Winger Dubbed the 'Turkish Messi'

Leicester have submitted a formal £20m offer for highly rated Trabzonspor winger Abdulkadir Ömür, according to reports in Turkey.

The 18 year old, locally dubbed 'the Turkish Messi' was targeted by Tottenham in April, and the London club were reported by local media to have approached the club with a 'concrete offer' for the Turkey Under-19 international.

Abdulkadir Omur is undoubtedly a huge talent. Already a first team star for Trabzonspor but needs to keep playing regularly at this stage — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) April 18, 2018

Their interest has since subsided, with Turkish newspaper Haberturk now reporting that Leicester have emerged as front runners for his signature, as the Foxes prepare for the potential departure of star man Riyad Mahrez.

The Trabzonspor board are thought to be meeting tomorrow to discuss the offer, with the lure of playing in the Premier League sure to be of interest to Ömür and representatives.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ömür's value is likely to have been inflated somewhat by premature comparisons in the Turkish media to both Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah, though it's also believed that Trabzonspor are keen to either keep a hold of the player or sell him for a hefty price, due to ongoing financial troubles.





The youngster has scored three goals and registered six assists in his breakthrough season in Trabzon, with his performances reportedly catching the attention of La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.

The Foxes meanwhile have also been strongly linked with moves for Championship stars Jack Grealish and James Maddison, as they look to strengthen their attacking options using the £75m fee that Mahrez's sale is expected to generate.