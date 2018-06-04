Shaka Hislop Urges West Ham Star to Ignore Man Utd Interest and Stay With Hammers

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has claimed Marko Arnautovic should reject a move to Manchester United should an offer be made.


After a rocky start to life at the London Stadium, Arunatovic became a key player for the Hammers and ultimately played a leading role in securing their Premier League survival after a nail-biting relegation battle. 

He contributed six assists and scored 11 goals in 31 league appearances - equalling his best ever Premier League goal tally.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

His impressive end to the season has ultimately drawn plenty of interest from other clubs, especially from Manchester United who have been linked with a summer move for the forward in recent weeks.


Further fuel was then added to the fire when Jose Mourinho was seen attending Austria's 1-0 win over Russia in March, reportedly monitoring the winger's performance.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The temptation to join a club such as Manchester United has proved too much for some players in the past, however speaking to ESPN, Hislop claimed that he believes Arnautovic shouldn't make the same mistake in becoming a fringe player at Old Trafford when he's already a star player at the London Stadium.

He said: "I like Arnautovic a lot, but I just don’t see him going to Manchester United. He’s playing a big part at West Ham, I just see him as a bit-part player if he goes to Old Trafford. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Since Austria failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Arnautovic will have plenty of time this summer to ponder his future ahead of next season, however West Ham fans will be hoping he'll decide to stay as they look to rebuild and avoid another relegation battle next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)