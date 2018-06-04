Shaka Hislop Urges West Ham Star to Ignore Man Utd Interest and Stay With Hammers

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has claimed Marko Arnautovic should reject a move to Manchester United should an offer be made.



After a rocky start to life at the London Stadium, Arunatovic became a key player for the Hammers and ultimately played a leading role in securing their Premier League survival after a nail-biting relegation battle.

He contributed six assists and scored 11 goals in 31 league appearances - equalling his best ever Premier League goal tally.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

His impressive end to the season has ultimately drawn plenty of interest from other clubs, especially from Manchester United who have been linked with a summer move for the forward in recent weeks.





Further fuel was then added to the fire when Jose Mourinho was seen attending Austria's 1-0 win over Russia in March, reportedly monitoring the winger's performance.



Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The temptation to join a club such as Manchester United has proved too much for some players in the past, however speaking to ESPN, Hislop claimed that he believes Arnautovic shouldn't make the same mistake in becoming a fringe player at Old Trafford when he's already a star player at the London Stadium.



He said: "I like Arnautovic a lot, but I just don’t see him going to Manchester United. He’s playing a big part at West Ham, I just see him as a bit-part player if he goes to Old Trafford. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Since Austria failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Arnautovic will have plenty of time this summer to ponder his future ahead of next season, however West Ham fans will be hoping he'll decide to stay as they look to rebuild and avoid another relegation battle next season.

