Stuart Pearce Reveals 'Surprise' Over Moyes' West Ham Dismissal & Claims Hammers Have Money to Spend

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Former West Ham United assistant manager Stuart Pearce has revealed that he was 'surprised' to see David Moyes leave the London Stadium at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Pearce, who assisted Moyes through the majority of last season, told talkSPORT that he 'really enjoyed' his time at the club, but admits that Moyes deserved more for the job he did with the Hammers.

The former EvertonManchester United and Sunderland manager steered the side clear of the relegation battle and looked like he had the potential to restore his positive reputation from his time at Goodison Park.

Pearce said: "It’s a wonderful club - I had a fantastic seven months there are really enjoyed my time - and they’ve now got a very good manager.

"They’ve decided not to go down the David [Moyes] route, I was a little surprised by that as I saw first-hand what a good job he did in a situation that could have gone either way."

Pearce also explained how Moyes operated in the player markets, revealing that the club earned £25m from a single transfer window.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"In the seven months he was there,” Pearce continued, "in one transfer window he recouped around £25m in one transfer window.

"So it wasn’t a case of going in there and having money to spend… he recouped money.

"So that money is somewhere around the club."

Despite his surprise that Moyes did not get the job, Pearce seems excited to see former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini in charge of the club.

“Going forward, Pellegrini’s got a fantastic CV, he’s managed in this division before so he knows the division inside out.”

