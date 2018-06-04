VIDEO: Liverpool Youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold Scores Stunning Goal in England Training

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a true revelation for Liverpool this season, with the young defender filling in admirably for an injured Nathaniel Clyne and helping guide the Reds to the Champions League final.

Subsequently, the 19-year-old Scouser has been selected as part of Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad bound for the World Cup in Russia later this month. 

And with Trent rumoured to be starting against Costa Rica in an international friendly at Elland Road on Thursday, the young Liverpool defender has been pulling out all the stops to impress the England boss, resulting in an absolute firecracker of a goal in Three Lions training.

Liverpool fans will be very much familiar with Trent's shooting ability, with the 19-year-old defender having scored thrice for the Reds throughout the 2017/18 campaign, with his finest strike coming in Champions League qualification against Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

As such, the youngster's goal in England training, whereby he picked the ball up on the edge of the area and curled one past the keeper, will come as little surprise, although it is nonetheless impressive.

England's final game before the World Cup comes against Costa Rica at Elland Road, with Gareth Southgate hoping for one last win before the Three Lions opening group game against Tunisia on June 18.

More Soccer

