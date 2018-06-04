West Ham's Declan Rice Refutes Talk of Abandoning the Republic of Ireland National Team for England

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

West Ham defender Declan Rice has dedicated himself to the Irish national team, despite being eligible for the England squad amidst rumours that he may wish to play for England in the future.

The promising 19-year-old has played in 3 friendlies for the Republic of Ireland and has been awarded man-of-the-match in two of those games, including the recent 2-1 victory over the USA. 

According to the Daily Mail, Rice denied circulating rumours that he would play for England, stating: "I just have to stay focused and play football with a smile on my face. I don't read too much into things and look at social media.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"It's all a load of crap to be honest."

Declan Rice also expressed his interest in potentially leading his fellow countrymen following John O'Shea's last international match, after which the Irish captaincy became available. 

"Maybe one day I do see myself as future captain because I have got it within me to tell people what to do and order them around."

Declan Rice was born in London, however he is eligible for the Irish national team through his grandparents. And because the three matches he has appeared in have been friendlies, Rice can still switch nations if he so chooses.

Despite his own assurances that he will play for Ireland, West Ham co-owner David Gold recently suggested that the young defender was good enough to represent England in the future, which the young defender chose to ignore.

"It was on the radio and it's just one of those things, I wont take too much from it. He can say that, that's his opinion, but I'm here playing for Ireland and that's all I can do."

If he is going to lead the team out at the Aviva stadium in the future, Rice will have to continue his excellent performances for the Republic of Ireland, and manager Maritn O'Neil will be hoping he remains with his countrymen long enough to do just that. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)