Arsenal Facing Competition From Serie A Giants Juventus in Race to Sign Sporting CP Star

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins amidst rumours the 23-year-old Portugal star is set to leave the Leoes this summer.
However, following a strong 2017/18 campaign, the young winger has been attracting attention from a number of other top clubs across Europe, including reigning Serie A champions Juventus, as reported by Portuguese news outlet O Jogo.
Throughout the bygone season, Martins' efforts saw him notch 13 goals and a further 13 assists from 52 appearances across all competitions, averaging a goal contribution every other game, as Sporting finished third in Liga NOS.
Despite Sporting being keen to keep hold of their talisman, with the 23-year-old being contracted at the Estadio Jose Avalade until 2022, the Portuguese club could be resigned to letting Martins move on.
Should Arsenal want to acquire the winger and bolster their attacking options as Unai Emery desires, they will have to trigger the £52.7m release clause written into his contract. However, they will likely face stiff competition from Serie A giants Juventus, with the Italian champions likely to see a number of their attackers leave the club this summer.
Sporting captain William Carvalho is also keen on a move away from the Lisbon side, with new Everton boss Marco Silva reportedly keen on a reunion with the 26-year-old midfielder.