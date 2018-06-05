Arsenal Facing Competition From Serie A Giants Juventus in Race to Sign Sporting CP Star

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins amidst rumours the 23-year-old Portugal star is set to leave the Leoes this summer.

However, following a strong 2017/18 campaign, the young winger has been attracting attention from a number of other top clubs across Europe, including reigning Serie A champions Juventus, as reported by Portuguese news outlet O Jogo

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Throughout the bygone season, Martins' efforts saw him notch 13 goals and a further 13 assists from 52 appearances across all competitions, averaging a goal contribution every other game, as Sporting finished third in Liga NOS.

Despite Sporting being keen to keep hold of their talisman, with the 23-year-old being contracted at the Estadio Jose Avalade until 2022, the Portuguese club could be resigned to letting Martins move on.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Should Arsenal want to acquire the winger and bolster their attacking options as Unai Emery desires, they will have to trigger the £52.7m release clause written into his contract. However, they will likely face stiff competition from Serie A giants Juventus, with the Italian champions likely to see a number of their attackers leave the club this summer.

Sporting captain William Carvalho is also keen on a move away from the Lisbon side, with new Everton boss Marco Silva reportedly keen on a reunion with the 26-year-old midfielder.

