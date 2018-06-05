Arsenal Fans Go into Meltdown on Twitter Following to Marouane Fellaini Rumours

As Arsenal prepare for life after Arsene Wenger, new manager Unai Emery is on the hunt for players who will improve the Gunners' squad and transform them back into a top-four side.

The club has a well-established reputation for lacking physical presence and leadership - which might go some way to explaining the latest rumour, which has got fans so riled up.

Marouane Fellaini, Manchester United's much-maligned midfielder, is the latest player to be linked with a move to Emery's Arsenal. It's a move that in some ways could make perfect sense. At 6'4, Fellaini is a big physical presence and even has experience as a leader having captained United on occasion under Jose Mourinho.

Even so, Fellaini has a less than glowing reputation after ten years of playing in England and is far from the sort of signing Arsenal fans want their club to make.

With Liverpool already shelling out the best part of £100m on Naby Keita and Fabinho, while Manchester United's move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred is supposedly on the verge of completion, a move for Fellaini could be seen as a big step backwards for the club.

As you might expect, Gunners fans had a few things to say on Twitter about the Fellaini rumours...

Wenger did not die for us to sign Marouane Fellaini. — Frankie Hobbs (@Frankie_Hobbs) June 4, 2018

Sokratis, Fellaini, Lichtsteiner. That's West Ham level recruitment policy. — RG (@registability) June 4, 2018

'Arsenal have a meeting scheduled with Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini's representatives'. pic.twitter.com/15QgQw3mBY — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) June 4, 2018

Arsene Wenger wasn’t pushed out... he was told that Arsenal were going after Marouane Fellaini. At that point he decided the torture of enduring Fellaini next to Welbeck next season would be too much, and so he decided to leave. That’s the truth the papers won’t print. — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) June 4, 2018

I am



⚪️ single



⚪️ taken



🔘 ready to fight Sven Mislintat to the death if we sign Fellaini. pic.twitter.com/u1fSaQOlaj — Phil Costa (@_PhilCosta) June 4, 2018

hope this is fake news, by all means — mide orowale (@toroskie) June 4, 2018

Some were more keen on the idea however...

Fellaini, Sokratis & Leichsteiner are all proper saucy bastards. While they’re not the most exciting signings Arsenal need more saucy bastards. £17m for them 3 saucy bastards combined is pure saucy bastardness. — Wrighty (@_Wrighty7) June 4, 2018

Arsenal, hear and rejoice. You have had the privilege of being saved by the Great Titan... You may think this is suffering... No. It is salvation... Universal scales, tipped toward balance because of your sacrifice... Smile, for even in death you have become children of Fellaini. pic.twitter.com/Y2i7auafOO — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) June 4, 2018

Rumour has it that Emery is a long-term admirer of Fellaini and also attempted to bring him to PSG sometime in the last couple of years, but was unable to prize him away from United.

Fellaini joined United for £27.5m in 2013 after spending five years at Everton. He has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Red Devils and has also been capped 81 times by Belgium.