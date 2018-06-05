Arsenal Fans Go into Meltdown on Twitter Following to Marouane Fellaini Rumours

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

As Arsenal prepare for life after Arsene Wenger, new manager Unai Emery is on the hunt for players who will improve the Gunners' squad and transform them back into a top-four side. 

The club has a well-established reputation for lacking physical presence and leadership - which might go some way to explaining the latest rumour, which has got fans so riled up.

Marouane Fellaini, Manchester United's much-maligned midfielder, is the latest player to be linked with a move to Emery's Arsenal. It's a move that in some ways could make perfect sense. At 6'4, Fellaini is a big physical presence and even has experience as a leader having captained United on occasion under Jose Mourinho.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Even so, Fellaini has a less than glowing reputation after ten years of playing in England and is far from the sort of signing Arsenal fans want their club to make. 

With Liverpool already shelling out the best part of £100m on Naby Keita and Fabinho, while Manchester United's move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred is supposedly on the verge of completion, a move for Fellaini could be seen as a big step backwards for the club.

As you might expect, Gunners fans had a few things to say on Twitter about the Fellaini rumours...

Some were more keen on the idea however...

Rumour has it that Emery is a long-term admirer of Fellaini and also attempted to bring him to PSG sometime in the last couple of years, but was unable to prize him away from United.

Fellaini joined United for £27.5m in 2013 after spending five years at Everton. He has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Red Devils and has also been capped 81 times by Belgium.

