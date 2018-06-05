Barcelona Contact Boca Juniors Over Availability of Argentine Wonderkid Cristian Pavon

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Barcelona are believed to have contacted Boca Juniors over the prospect of signing Argentine youngster Cristian Pavon. 

The 22-year-old is one of South America's most promising talents, and may be on the verge of making the step into European football.

Despite still remaining in Argentina at 22, the wide man has managed to force his way into Jorge Sampaoli's final World Cup squad ahead of notable omissions Mauro Icardi, Lautaro Martinez and Javier Pastore.

Now Pavon could be close to becoming a well known superstar around the world. According to Roy Nemer, owner of Mundo Albiceleste, Barcelona have contacted Boca Juniors over the player's situation.

There is likely to be some form of release clause in Pavon's contract in Argentina that Las Blaugrana would have to trigger, and considering the amount that Barca paid for Neymar when signing him from Santos back in 2013 (which eventually cost the club around £73m), it's apparent that the club are not afraid to take a risk on as, as yet, unproven talent in Europe.

As a result, it may well be that we see Pavon lining up alongside compatriot Lionel Messi next season There are few teams with as much pulling power as the Catalan club, and if you've got Messi endorsing the move, it might be hard to turn down.

At 22-years-old, it's getting to the point of now or never for Pavon, who might have expected to already be playing in Europe at this point, so Barcelona's interest poses a brilliant opportunity.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)