Barcelona Contact Boca Juniors Over Availability of Argentine Wonderkid Cristian Pavon

Barcelona are believed to have contacted Boca Juniors over the prospect of signing Argentine youngster Cristian Pavon.

The 22-year-old is one of South America's most promising talents, and may be on the verge of making the step into European football.

Despite still remaining in Argentina at 22, the wide man has managed to force his way into Jorge Sampaoli's final World Cup squad ahead of notable omissions Mauro Icardi, Lautaro Martinez and Javier Pastore.

Apparently, contact has already been made by Barcelona to find out about Cristian Pavón's situation (release clause and what not).



Excuse me while I get my Barcelona Pavón shirt. https://t.co/c6EUefHUIb — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 4, 2018

Now Pavon could be close to becoming a well known superstar around the world. According to Roy Nemer, owner of Mundo Albiceleste, Barcelona have contacted Boca Juniors over the player's situation.

There is likely to be some form of release clause in Pavon's contract in Argentina that Las Blaugrana would have to trigger, and considering the amount that Barca paid for Neymar when signing him from Santos back in 2013 (which eventually cost the club around £73m), it's apparent that the club are not afraid to take a risk on as, as yet, unproven talent in Europe.

As a result, it may well be that we see Pavon lining up alongside compatriot Lionel Messi next season There are few teams with as much pulling power as the Catalan club, and if you've got Messi endorsing the move, it might be hard to turn down.

At 22-years-old, it's getting to the point of now or never for Pavon, who might have expected to already be playing in Europe at this point, so Barcelona's interest poses a brilliant opportunity.