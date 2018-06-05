Crystal Palace Looking to Offload Misfiring Striker Christian Benteke in Summer Shake-Up

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to offload striker Christian Benteke this summer, after the Eagles striker endured a frustrating season in south London.

The Evening Standard state that the Premier League side are willing to part ways with the Belgian forward in the coming months, with the 27-year-old having been left out of Roberto Martinez's final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The report also details that Palace are looking to recoup as much as the £27m the club paid for the Belgium striker from Liverpool in 2016.

With Benteke having struggled since leaving Aston Villa in 2015 - where he scored 42 goals in three seasons - his paltry tally of just three this past campaign have persuaded the Eagles' hierarchy to consider the striker's future at the club.

His lack of form has seen his goals dry up for both club and country, a direct reason as to why the player has been left out of the Red Devils' squad for the World Cup this summer, with both Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi seen as more reliable alternatives.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

The Eagles may struggle for potential suitors however, leaving the lucrative Chinese Super League as perhaps the only viable exit route for the forward who has scored 69 top-flight goals in England.

He was previously the subject of a bid from Beijing Guoan last year and is likely to have interest from the other clubs in the Far East, who able to pay big money for the striker's services. which has seen the likes of former Southampton and West Ham defender Jose Fonte and Chelsea midfielder Ramires make the switch to the Chinese league.