Juventus Legend Gigi Buffon Handed 3-Game Ban by UEFA for Behaviour Towards Michael Oliver

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has been hit with a three-match ban by UEFA following his red card against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter final.



The 40-year-old was dismissed for aggressive behaviour by referee Michael Oliver after he had awarded los Blancos a last-gasp penalty at the Bernabeu.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Real winger Lucas Vazquez fell under a challenge from Medhi Benatia, which the Northumberland-born official deemed to be a foul, and Cristiano Ronaldo converted the resultant spot kick to send the Spaniards through to the semi-finals.



It was a gutsy call from Oliver and ultimately the correct one, but Buffon was utterly incensed at the decision and made a beeline for him.

BREAKING: Gigi Buffon has been banned for three games by UEFA for his comments about Michael Oliver. pic.twitter.com/YrSNAm1461 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 5, 2018

The usually gentlemanly star berated Oliver, who showed Buffon a red card for his troubles, and straight after the game he laid into him, branding him 'a murderer' , and saying he had a 'bag of rubbish for a heart', and that he should 'sit in the stands and eat crisps'.



UEFA have now taken action against Buffon, banning him for three matches. A statement read, as quoted by the Mail :





"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to suspend the Juventus Football Club player Gianluigi Buffon for three (3) UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible."

It remains to be seen of course whether Buffon is actually in a position to play in the competition anyway next season. It looks as though he will continue for one more season, but it won't be in Juventus colours after he confirmed last month that he is leaving.