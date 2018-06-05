Liverpool Defender Backs Mohamed Salah to Score 'Even More' Next Season After Impressive Debut Term

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Mohamed Salah shocked everyone last season, scoring an outrageous 44 goals in all competitions, winning the PFA Player of the Season and taking Liverpool all the way to the Champions League final. 

But Reds teammate Andy Robertson argues that Salah will be even better next season, revealing the Egyptian believes he should have scored even more.

Speaking as quoted by the Mirror, Robertson said: ''I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago about his goals and stuff, and he said to me 'it should have been a lot more.'

David Ramos/GettyImages

''He's had some unbelievable chances so credit to him for getting in the positions, and that's why he's confident of scoring all the time, because he's getting in the positions.''


Salah's record-breaking season has earned him comparisons with both Messi and Ronaldo. However, for these comparisons to be justified Salah must ensure that he sustains the level of his current performances, and Robertson believes he can do just that.


He added: ''They've done it for six or seven seasons and he's just done one. But I've got no doubt Salah can build on it and do it over that period of time.''

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Robertson doesn't just give credit to Salah for his monumental rise, but believes Jurgen Klopp has played a big role in Salah's emergence as one of the world's best.


He said: ''It's the way the gaffer wants him to play, so hopefully he can continue and really build on it and become one of the names alongside Messi and Ronaldo.''

Salah has been included in Egypt's 23-man World Cup squad despite suffering a shoulder injury during the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)