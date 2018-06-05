Liverpool Defender Backs Mohamed Salah to Score 'Even More' Next Season After Impressive Debut Term

Mohamed Salah shocked everyone last season, scoring an outrageous 44 goals in all competitions, winning the PFA Player of the Season and taking Liverpool all the way to the Champions League final.

But Reds teammate Andy Robertson argues that Salah will be even better next season, revealing the Egyptian believes he should have scored even more.



Speaking as quoted by the Mirror, Robertson said: ''I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago about his goals and stuff, and he said to me 'it should have been a lot more.'

''He's had some unbelievable chances so credit to him for getting in the positions, and that's why he's confident of scoring all the time, because he's getting in the positions.''





Salah's record-breaking season has earned him comparisons with both Messi and Ronaldo. However, for these comparisons to be justified Salah must ensure that he sustains the level of his current performances, and Robertson believes he can do just that.





He added: ''They've done it for six or seven seasons and he's just done one. But I've got no doubt Salah can build on it and do it over that period of time.''

Robertson doesn't just give credit to Salah for his monumental rise, but believes Jurgen Klopp has played a big role in Salah's emergence as one of the world's best.





He said: ''It's the way the gaffer wants him to play, so hopefully he can continue and really build on it and become one of the names alongside Messi and Ronaldo.''



Salah has been included in Egypt's 23-man World Cup squad despite suffering a shoulder injury during the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.