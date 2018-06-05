Liverpool Fans Vote for 3 Players They Want to Sell the Most With Some Very Interesting Results

Liverpool fans have participated in an online poll asking them which players they would most like to see sold this summer - with some very interesting results.



There has been a lot of talk about incomings at Anfield ahead of the new season, with Fabinho and Naby Keita both to come in, and Nabil Fekir still a possibility, but not a lot has been said about players going out.

Reports surfaced on Monday that Sadio Mane had been a secret target of Real Madrid, but aside from that all the talk has been about which fresh faces will be in the dressing room for 2018/19.

The Liverpool Echo asked its readers who they would like to see sold by Jurgen Klopp this summer, and almost 90% fans want to see the back of outcast striker Daniel Sturridge.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a bright start to life at Anfield during the Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling days, but has faded fast with Roberto Firmino going on to make the striker position his own.



He went out on loan to West Brom in January but the move was unsuccessful. He only started a handful of games and the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League



Coming in second with 88% was Simon Mignolet. The Belgian has been Liverpool's number one since 2013, but it would appear fans have lost patience with the goalkeeper.





In third was Divock Origi, who was once touted as a future star at Anfield, but the 23-year-old has failed to develop in the way people had hoped.



Interestingly, Champions League villain Loris Karius only got 45%, meaning almost twice as many voters would rather see Mignolet go over the German.

Other players to receive a higher percentage of votes were Adam Lallana, Marko Grujic, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno and Danny Ings.