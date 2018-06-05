PSG Set to offer Man Utd Contract Rebel €5m-a-Year Deal as Inter & Arsenal End Interest

PSG are ready to offer Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini a deal worth €5m a year, but both Arsenal and Inter have ended their interest in the player due to his financial demands.

On Monday, it was reported that Arsenal's newly appointed boss Unai Emery had held talks with the Belgium regarding a potential move to the Emirates. However, according to the Sun, the Gunners - like Inter - have turned since down the chance to sign the midfielder.





Fellaini is said to want £120,000-a-week plus a signing-on fee, and Emery will instead prioritise securing the long-term future of Aaron Ramsey, whose contract expires next summer.

Antero Henrique est favorable à l'arrivée de Marouane Fellaini au #PSG, notamment car le joueur est libre. La présence de Luciano d'Onofrio dans le deal, facilite les discussions. #Tuchel met un frein à sa venue. — Paris United (@parisunited6) June 1, 2018

Nevertheless, according to Paris United, PSG are the latest team to approach Fellaini regarding a move. It's claimed the Ligue 1 champions are prepared to offer the 30-year-old a contract worth €5m-a-year.

PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique believes the deal to be a bargain due to Fellaini's contract situation. However, the club's newly appointed boss Thomas Tuchel is unconvinced.

Fellaini arrived at Old Trafford from Everton in 2013 under David Moyes for a hefty £27.5m fee. He's made a total of 156 appearances for United since the move, scoring 20 and assisting 10.

The versatile Belgium made just five league starts in 2017/18 and has frequently been criticised for his ungainly style. He is reported to have turned down the option of remaining at Old Trafford with a 12-month deal.