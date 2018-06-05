Report Claims Joachim Low Snubbed Leroy Sane From His World Cup Squad Because of His Attitude

June 05, 2018

Manchester City star Leroy Sane may have missed out on Germany's final World Cup squad because he demonstrated a concerning 'attitude' around the camp.

The Sun claim the real reason Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low decided against calling up the flying winger is because of the way he acted around his teammates in camp during recent international matches, and that his behaviour and 'ego' could be detrimental to team cohesion.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Even if that were true, it's still a massive shock for Sane to miss out on the final 23-man squad given the season he had with City in 2017/18.

Sane scored 10 goals and made 15 assists in the Premier League and also scooped the PFA's Young Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old earmarked himself as one of the most dangerous players in the league with his blistering pace and direct style of dribbling, but clearly didn't do enough to convince Low to pick him.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Low has instead opted for Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt, a player who on paper doesn't match up to Sane statistically at club level.

There have been suggestions that Sane's exclusion is simply a result of him not performing at international level - which could be true, he only has one assist in 12 games and no goals.

Low himself said that the former Schalke man 'hadn't arrived' on the international stage yet, and is probably the main reason why he hasn't been picked. Whether it's the only reason, we'll likely never know. That all said, Brandt's statistics in a similar amount of games are just as poor and Sane can count himself extremely unlucky.

Sane has responded to his snub on social media, but did not comment on accusations his attitude has been poor around the camp.

