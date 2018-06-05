Report Claims Jorginho Will Join Man City 'in the Next 48 Hours' After Fee Agreed With Napoli

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Report Claims Jorginho Will Become Man City Player 'in the Next 48 Hours' After Fee Agreed With Napoli

Jorginho's highly anticipated move from Napoli to Manchester City is expected to be completed 'in the next 48 hours', after the two clubs reportedly agreed a fee.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has long been an admirer of the central midfielder, with the Brazilian having been identified as a priority signing for a number of months.

Last week, a bid believed to have been around the €50m mark was rejected by Gli Azzurri, with City and Napoli locked in talks ever since.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

It now appears that the two clubs have finally come to agreement, with Jorginho's agent in England to help move the deal along. According to CalcioNapoli24, the fee agreed upon is worth a total of €63m, with €59m of that to be paid upfront, and €4m in instalments.


There has however, been a slight hitch in how the money will be paid across. City allegedly want to stretch some portion of the fee over the space of three years, whereas Napoli want all payments to be completed within two.


Despite this, there is a firm belief in all parties that the move will be completed in the next 48 hours, and Jorginho will be a City player by the end of the week.

Once the 26-year-old's transfer is finished, City are believed to be ready to push through a deal for Leicester's Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian is desperate to escape the Foxes, and Guardiola is expected to make a move for him.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)