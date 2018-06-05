Reports in Spain Say Atletico Madrid 'Met Agent' of PSG Star to Discuss Potential Transfer

Atletico Madrid have met with the agent of PSG star Edinson Cavani with a view to potential transfer, according to reports in Spain.

A report in Mundo Deportivo suggests that Atletico have made the Uruguayan striker their number one summer transfer should Antoine Griezmann leave for Barcelona and the club have already made enquiries about a deal for Cavani.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

Diego Simeone has allegedly spoken to Cavani on the phone already and the 31-year-old is said to be interested in joining Atletico, where he would link up with international teammates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

Cavani currently has two years left to run on his current deal at the Parc des Princes but has reportedly become unsettled due to the £220m signing of Neymar last summer.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The meeting between the striker's agent and Atletico's representatives is said to have taken place weeks ago in Madrid.

However, the deal hinges upon Griezmann's potential transfer to Barcelona and the deal will not go through if the Frenchman remains at the club. Cavani has scored 170 goals in 245 appearances for PSG since joining the club from Napoli in 2013.

His 28 goals in Ligue 1 made him the league's top scorer in 2017/18. The striker will appear for Uruguay at this summer's World Cup.