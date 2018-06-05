Report: Tottenham Launches €55m Bid for Ajax Rising Star Matthijs de Ligt

Tottenham are rumored to have launched a new mission to sign Ajax's in-demand youngster Matthijs de Ligt.

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb report that Spurs have tabled an offer in the region of €55m (£48m) for the 18-year-old.

The centre back played a starring role for Ajax last season, making 39 appearances in all competitions, while he has also picked up five international caps with the Netherlands. 

A host of clubs have been linked with a move for the youngster, including BarcelonaBayern Munich and, more recently, Juventus, but it appears that Spurs have stolen a march on their rivals by placing the first bid. 

Mauricio Pochettino is known to be a huge admirer of de Ligt and, as per the report, Daniel Levy has been convinced into launching a £48m bid for the Ajax star, although de Godenzonen are said to be holding out for £52.5m. 

While Spurs' first offer may not succeeded in luring Ajax to part with their prized asset, it has reportedly priced Juventus out of a move, and the Serie A giants have consequently ended their interest in the player. 

The north London side are believed to be assessing their defensive options as another one of their former Ajax players, Toby Alderweireld, looks certain to depart north London after rejecting a number of contract renewal offers from the club. 

Alderweireld made just 14 appearances for Spurs during in an injury-hit campaign, with numerous rumors linking him to transfers abroad and to other Premier League sides. According to the most recent reports, the Belgium international could be heading to Old Trafford. 

