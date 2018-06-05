Unai Emery Ready to Use Sizeable Portion of Summer Budget to Tie Key Man to New Contract

Newly appointed Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly hoping to secure the future of Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer - and he is planning to use a sizeable portion of the Gunners' budget to do so.

Emery was appointed in May to replace long-term Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and rumours have been linking the north London club to numerous new signings since the Spaniard walked into the dressing room. However, securing the future of one of Arsenal's current players, midfielder Ramsey, is currently one of Emery's top priorities.

According to The Telegraph, Emery is hoping that the 27-year-old will become one of the pillars upon which Arsenal build their future successes.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Ramsey is only contracted to remain at the club until 2019, but he has previously hinted that he would like to remain an Arsenal player. Speaking after Wales' 0-0 draw with Mexico at the end of May, Ramsey stated that it's 'an exciting time for the club' with regards to Emery's appointment.

A five year contract has recently been offered to Ramsey, thought to be a significant increase of his current £100,000-per-week salary, but given the current state of the market, the Welshman could expect to paid at least double this at £200,000.

If he were to accept, he would remain the club until 2023, netting himself around £50m in the process. He is set to enter the prime of his career as he enters his late twenties, so an investment which secures his future whilst he passes through this stagemay be a shrewd piece of business from Emery.

Given Ramsey's obvious talents, replacing him would be no mean feat, especially given Arsenal's relatively tight budget. Emery will be hoping that he can persuade the midfielder to stick with the Gunners.