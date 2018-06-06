Andre Iniesta Has No Plans to Quit International Football After the World Cup in Russia

Spain international Andre Iniesta has not ruled out playing for his country following the conclusion of this summer's World Cup in Russia, although the midfielder admitted there is a chance it could be the last time he turns out for La Roja.

Iniesta bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona at the end of the recent La Liga campaign, as he chose to depart the club he has played for since he was 12 years old, but it appears he is yet to make a decision on when to draw the curtain on his international career.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Having now signed for Japanese side Vissel Kobe, the former Barcelona captain admitted that it would be difficult to continue representing his country, but he would not rule it out.

Speaking to the media ahead of the World Cup Finals kicking off next week, Iniesta said (via Sports English), "I am not ruling out continuing with the national team, but I know it will be difficult.





"If I am called up, though, it should be for what I can bring to the team, not for what I have done in the past."

Although nothing is certain, Iniesta revealed that the competition in Russia could be the last time he represents Spain.

"This World Cup could be my last appearance but, once it's over, everything will be analysed. I will start in Japan and we'll see the circumstances," said the 34-year-old, via Goal.





The Spanish national team were visited by the newly appointed president of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, on Tuesday. Sanchez awarded Iniesta with Spain's highest honour in sport, the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sports Merit.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Sanchez had some kind words for the 126-time capped Spain international, as he presented the award to the midfielder in front of his teammates.

"We remember your [World Cup winning] goal in South Africa in a very special way," Sanchez said.

"With your gesture in memory of a teammate [Dani Jarque], you didn't only demonstrate that you're a great professional, but a great person. These are the values you represent."