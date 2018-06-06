Barcelona Line Up Monaco Star as Alternative to Griezmann Amid Talk of Atlético Stay

La Liga giants Barcelona are considering a move for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as an alternative to signing Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The latter of the two French internationals has been heavily linked with a move away from Atlético Madrid for a number of years, with the most recent rumours suggesting that the 27-year-old would move to the Camp Nou ahead of the new campaign.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

But is has recently been suggested that Griezmann could be set to extend his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano. This has forced Barça to widen their search in the transfer market and Monaco's Lemar is deemed to be a realistic alternative in Catalonia.

Spanish publication Sport have reported that the 22-year-old winger could be the subject of a €90m transfer this summer. But Barcelona will have to fend off interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Atlético if they want to get their man.

Lemar has previously been the subject of a big transfer offer that nearly saw the France international move to Arsenal last year - a move which would have seen Alexis Sánchez join Manchester City rather than United.

But Lemar opted to stay at the Stade Louis II and he could now be set to join reigning La Liga champions Barcelona this summer.

It is also understood that Barcelona could be willing to allow their big money signing from last season, Ousmane Dembélé, leave the club on a temporary basis ahead of the new season, something which has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages







