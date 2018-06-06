Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has made it clear that his sole intention this summer is to join Real Madrid. Despite the player being offered to the likes of PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea, he doesn't care too much for any of those clubs, and has his heart set on the Spanish capital.

Lewandowski seems to have been doing anything he can to force a move to the Bernabeu. Having switched agents to Pini Zahavi earlier on in the season, the Polish forward has now sat down with Bayern president Uli Hoeness and requested to leave.

According to Sport Bild, Zahavi has offered his client to United, Chelsea and PSG, but Lewandowski isn't interested in any of those clubs. Hoeneß has told Lewandowski that he will be sold should an acceptable offer come his way, but nothing has yet surfaced.

But that shouldn't last long if ABC are to be believed. Zinedine Zidane wasn't sold on Lewandowski, who seemed weak whenever he has played against Los Blancos in recent years. But his departure has opened up an opportunity.

The 30-year-old is now said to be the top priority at the Bernabeu this summer ahead of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and even Neymar.

Above anything, this is down to the price. There is a firm belief in the Madrid camp that the other three players would cost north of €200m, whereas Lewandowski, given his age, would be significantly cheaper.

The Bayern forward has consistently found the back of the net throughout his entire career, and there is little doubt that he would continue to do the same in La Liga.