Belgian Midfielder Marouane Fellaini 'Decides to Leave' Manchester United on Free Transfer

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has decided to part ways with the Red Devils upon the expiry of his current contract at the end of June, according to Press Association Sport journalist Mark Mann-Bryans.

Fellaini, who joined United at the start of the 2013/14 season, has played over 150 games for the Red Devils, contributing to 30 goals in the process.

It is my understanding that Marouane Fellaini has decided to leave #MUFC at the end of his contract.



Interest from another top Premier League side remains as #AFC continue to be heavily linked with the Belgium international. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) June 6, 2018

Upon the 30-year-old midfielder's departure from Old Trafford, a number of Manchester United's Premier League rivals could be keen on snapping up the Belgian international, with Arsenal being heavily tipped to try and secure a deal for Fellaini following reports new Gunners boss Unai Emery held talks with the want-away midfielder.

However, despite Fellaini's apparent desire to leave the club, Manchester United remain hopeful the big midfielder will reconsider and sign new terms with the club, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, the Belgian international made a total of 23 appearances across all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side, helping them finish second in the Premier League and reach the final of the FA Cup.