Belgium and Egypt face off in a pre-World Cup friendly on Wednesday in Brussels.

Belgium's golden generation has the makings of a contender this summer, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and more firepower under manager Roberto Martinez leading the Red Devils. Egypt's hopes largely rely on one superstar, Mohamed Salah, but he is out for this match with an injured shoulder. He is expected to return to action during the group stage in Russia after suffering the injury during Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

The matchup is a good World Cup tune-up for Egypt, which will take on Uruguay in its first World Cup match, while Belgium opens against first-time participant Panama.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

​Live Stream: You can watch the match live via WatchESPN or the ESPN+ app.