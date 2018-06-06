Brighton Star Pascal Gross Extends His Contract With the Seagulls After Impressive Debut Season

Brighton and Hove Albion's player of the season Pascal Gross has signed a new deal with the club, which will see him through till 2022.

Gross joined the club from Ingolstadt last summer and played in all of the club's 38 Premier League games, contributing seven league goals and an impressive eight assists as Brighton had a debut season to remember in the Premier League.

✍🏻 Pascal Gross has signed a new contract with the club until 2022. 🇩🇪#PascalPens #BHAFC 🔵⚪️



Read ➡️ https://t.co/ryANtL5VN1 pic.twitter.com/JhGKk7zwJe — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) June 6, 2018

Brighton manager Chris Hughton expressed his happiness that the German has commitment his future at the South Coast.

Hughton told the Brighton and Hove Albion official website: "We are delighted that Pascal has agreed a new contract with the club. He has enjoyed an excellent first season with us in the Premier League, and we are really pleased with the impact he has made.

"He settled very quickly and became an integral member of the team. He won the club’s Player of the Season award, which was particularly impressive in his first season in England."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The player himself has revealed how happy he is to commit to Brighton for another four years: “I’m very pleased to get the new deal done, I think we had a very hard year last season and I’m happy to commit my future to the club – it’s a very special day for me.

“I thought last season was very good for the team – we achieved our big aim of staying in the league, and from a personal perspective I was delighted to be able to help the side with goals and assists.

“The Premier League was everything I expected and at the start it was tough, but I knew it was going to be like that and I enjoyed being part of some very special games.”

Gross will hope to have another good season and bring more success to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.