Chelsea Reportedly in 'Advanced Talks' to Sign In-Demand Nice Midfielder Jean Michel Seri

Nice midfielder Jean Michel Seri is believed to be in advanced talks with Chelsea over a possible move to Stamford Bridge this summer - despite the the Blues' current manager crisis. The Ivorian has been linked with moves all over Europe in the space of the last year, but Chelsea seem to be the closest to tying him down right now.

Life over at Cobham training ground is a bit hectic at the moment. Linked with a new manager every week, Chelsea are still yet to relieve Antonio Conte of his duties, and there's no word on when this situation might be resolved, nor does it look like there will be anytime soon.

However, despite these frustrations for Chelsea fans, it looks as though their annoyance might soon be relieved by the arrival of one highly rated (and sought after) addition to the playing squad in Seri.

According to RTL (via The Mirror), Chelsea are in advanced talks with the Nice player, and are in the latter stages of securing a deal for their midfield target.

However, everything is not as smooth as it might seem. Up until now - despite interest from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal - no concrete moves have been made by anyone other than Chelsea. Introducing Borussia Dortmund.

Lucien Favre, newly appointed Dortmund coach, has spent the last two years working closely with Seri at Nice, and is said to have joined the race for the 26-year-old.

Working with his former boss might appeal to the player, and at the moment Dortmund look to be a threat to the Blues' move.