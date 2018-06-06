Crystal Palace Striker's Agent Reveals Besiktas Target Could Leave if Clubs Match €20m Price

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke's agent has revealed that his client may be allowed to leave Selhurst Park this summer for around €20m with Turkish club Besiktas interested in the player.

Agent Eris Kismet was speaking to Turkish media outlet Fanatik about the future of his client Benteke and confirmed that Besiktas were interested in the player.

He said: "I know Besiktas are interested in Benteke, but his price may be out of range. What I can say is that Crystal Palace won't sell him for under €20m."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Kismet did go on to say that if Besiktas and Crystal Palace fail to agree a permanent fee, then a loan move could be a possibility.

He added: "A loan? Well that could be possible but contrary to reports I have not been contacted about one."

Besiktas are keen to improve their forward line as they are yet to replace star man Cenk Tosun who left to join Everton last January.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Benteke himself will be looking to put this past season behind him. The Belgian only managed to score three goals all seasons, looking the shadow of the player Liverpool signed in 2015.

Palace relied on the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic to fire them away from trouble, as Benteke's poor performances over the season led to his exclusion in Roberto Martinez's Belgium World Cup squad.

The Black Eagles finished in fourth position in the Turkish Super Lig and will hope to attract players of the calibre of Benteke to try and mount a title challenge next season.

