Gonzalo Higuain Admits He Is Open to Premier League Move Amid Rumoured Chelsea Interest

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín has opened the door to a move to Chelsea this summer by admitting that he would like to play in the Premier League before he hangs up his boots.

The Argentina international is seemingly linked with a switch to England every transfer window, but the closest he came was in the midst of Higuaín's move to Napoli in 2013 when Arsenal and Liverpool declared their interest in the striker.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Higuaín is once again attracting interest from the Premier League this summer and Chelsea are supposedly interested in making a move regardless of their proposed managerial change.

And the 30-year-old has failed to rule out the possibility of eventually moving to the Premier League, although he seems adamant that his immediate future lies with Juventus for the sake of his family.

If Sarri ends up going to Chelsea then I can see Higuain moving there, otherwise I don't think there's any chance of seeing him in the EPL next season. City have Jesus/Aguero, Man Utd Lukaku, Tottenham Kane, Liverpool Firmino/Salah/Mane & Arsenal Lacazette/Aubameyang. — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) June 6, 2018

"I have a contract with Juventus, I have nothing to add," Higuain told ESPN, quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio. "No one has communicated to me any changes, so I’m serene, my daughter will grow up in Turin.

"Would I like to play in the Premier League someday? Certainly, it’s by far the best league in the world and the matches are always entertaining for those watching, I’d like to play in it.”

Gonzalo Higuain:



"The Premier League? Of course I like it, it’s the most beautiful league in the world and I’d like to play in it.” pic.twitter.com/hfZx5ZJUyJ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 6, 2018

Higuaín has unsurprisingly been selected as part of Jorge Sampaoli's squad that travels to Russia this summer. But the Juventus star will know that this could be his last chance to impress at a World Cup, with the likes of Lautaro Martínez, Maxi Romero and Tomás Chancalay ready to step up in 2022.