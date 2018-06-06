Ireland International Sean Maguire Pens Contract Extension With Preston North End

Following his first season with Preston North End in the Championship, former Cork City striker Sean Maguire has signed a three-year contract extension at Deepdale.

Despite missing four months of the 2017/18 campaign through a hamstring injury, the 24-year-old striker was still able to end the season as the Lilywhites' top scorer, having notched 10 goals from 24 league games in the second tier of English football as Preston finished just outside the play-off spots.

Speaking on Preston's club website regarding the extension, Maguire said: "I have improved a lot since I signed for Preston North End and that’s what I want to continue doing and I think the gaffer has played a huge part in that.





"We set the bar last season, finishing seventh and we want to take this club to the top tier and I think next season we need to push on.”

Sean Maguire has signed a new three-year contract at PNE. The Irishman was North End's top scorer in the Championship last season with 10 goals pic.twitter.com/suoROuidJA — Dave Seddon (@Sedds_lep) June 6, 2018

Maguire's contract extension sees the Irishman become the third Preston player to commit their long-term futures to the Lilywhites, with 24-year-old right back Darnell Fisher and club captain Tom Clarke both singing new deals at Deepdale.