Italian Journalist Claims West Ham are 'Really Close' to Sealing £38m Deal for Lazio Forward

SS Lazio winger Felipe Anderson looks set to complete his long-awaited move to the Premier League this summer, with West Ham believed to be "really close" to completing a deal for the 25-year-old.

It is understood that the Hammers had a £33m bid rejected earlier this week. The club came back quickly with another offer though, and reports in Italy suggest that an agreement has been reached with Lazio that will allow the player to leave Rome this summer.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira ‏has reported that Anderson is in advanced talks with West Ham ahead of his proposed move.





He adds that the Brazilian is likely to sign a five-year contract with the club after Lazio agreed to a £38m sale this summer. Anderson has often been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United heavily linked with the versatile attacker in almost every transfer window in recent memory.

#FelipeAnderson is really close to #WestHam! He’s in advanced talks for 5-year contract. Hammers offered €38 million to #Lazio. Kia is working on this deal #WHUFC #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 5, 2018

But it now appears that Anderson will favour a move to London this summer, as West Ham look to overhaul their squad with some much need flair. New manager Manuel Pellegrini is known has already signalled his intent to play attacking football at the London Stadium, with Anderson sure to fit the bill perfectly.

Anderson came through the ranks at Brazilian side Santos, a prestigious team which has also nurtured the likes of Neymar, Robinho and Elano in the past.

Moving to the Stadio Olimpico in 2013 for under £7m, Anderson has become one of the most exciting players across Europe. The 25-year-old has made 177 appearances for the Biancocelesti throughout his career, scoring 34 goals and claiming 42 assists.