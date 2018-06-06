Joe Allen Reportedly Set to Sign New Stoke Deal Despite Interest From Premier League Suitors

Newly appointed Stoke manager Gary Rowett has received a massive boost after reportedly persuading Joe Allen to stay at the bet365 stadium this summer.

The Welsh international has a £25m release clause for any top six Premier League club, but there has been no concrete offers made for his services, despite interest. Allen was one of Stoke's most consistent performers last season, starring despite their relegation to the Championship.





Once their descent into the second tier was confirmed, it became highly expected that Allen would be leaving the club in order to stay in the top flight - with West Ham keen on his services.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

However, according to The Telegraph, he's in the process of discussing a new deal with the club, after agreeing to stick around for another year in the hope of an immediate return to the top flight.

One of the key factors behind his renewal is the terms on which he will sign. Allen's current contract saw his wages slashed by 50% once Stoke's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

However, his new deal will have the original wage reinstated, in a move that is surely a clear indication of Allen's importance to the team.

Allen isn't where the good news stops for Rowett though. The Potters are believed to be in talks to sign 25-year-old Wolves striker Benik Afobe, as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to turn a quick profit on a player he only signed permanently during the past week.