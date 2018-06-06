La Liga Champions Barcelona Line Up Shock Move for Former Newcastle United Goalkeeper

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Following a triumphant 2017/18 La Liga campaign, Barcelona are lining up a shocking move for Netherlands international and former Newcastle United goalkeeper, Tim Krul.

The 30-year-old Dutch shot stopper departed St James' Park at the start of the 2017/18 season after spending nine years with the Magpies, having graduated from the club's youth academy in 2008, and moved to Brighton and Hove Albion on a free transfer.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

However, throughout his first season with the Seagulls, Krul failed to make a lasting impression on new boss Chris Hughton, with the Dutch international making only seven appearances in all competitions.

Subsequently, it comes as a major surprise that La Liga champions Barcelona have taken an interest in signing Krul, with Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo suggesting he could be considered as a replacement for Jasper Cillessen, should he choose to depart the Nou Camp this summer, as reported by the Shields Gazette.

After growing tired of his lack of game time at the Nou Camp, Cillessen has been heavily linked with a move away from the Blaugrana and, should a move materialise, the 29-year-old's compatriot Krul would be a satisfactory replacement, with the former Newcastle man being available on a free transfer this summer.

The report by Mundo Deportivo also states that Barcelona are also keen on Sporting CP's Rui Patricio and Everton's Joel Robles, while AC Milan are keen on acquiring Krul as well.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)