Leicester Open Talks With Jonny Evans After Defender Gives Up Hope of Man City Dream

Leicester City have opened talks with West Brom centre back Jonny Evans over a potential move to the King Power Stadium.

The Northern Ireland international did have his heart set on a move to Manchester City, but has since been told that Pep Guardiola won't be making a move for the relegated defender this transfer window.

He's been linked with a move away from the Hawthorns ever since last summer, when City were interested in signing the former Manchester United man.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Though it looked like a move would finally happen in January, West Brom managed to hold onto their star man - but relegation from the top flight this season means that he will more than likely leave in this window.

According to The Mirror, Leicester look to be in the drivers seat in the race to sign the 30-year-old. The Foxes have opened talks with the player now that he's lost hope in signing for City.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The Baggies' relegation means that Evans can now leave the club for £3m due to a clause in his contract, which would be a coup for Leicester, who themselves have just released Robert Huth.

The Foxes have already signed one defender this summer in Porto's Ricardo Pereira, and are looking to shore up their defence ahead of next season's campaign.

The only star player expected to leave the club this summer is Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian has been desperate to leave ever since January, and a mega money move to champions Manchester City looks likely to happen now that his departure has been given the green light by the club.