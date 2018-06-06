Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Could Be Charged With Perjury in Croatia Alongside Luka Modric

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is expected to face charges of perjury in Croatia, similar to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric's charges, relating to their respective transfers away from Dinamo Zagreb.

Modric is awaiting trial for charges relating to his move to Tottenham in 2008, and Lovren is being investigated in relation to his move to Lyon in 2010, after both found themselves caught up in a case against Dinamo Zagreb's former director Zdravko Mamic.

Croatian journalist Aleksandar Holiga revealed the findings of the court on Twitter

Mamic was found guilty of making personal profits as a result of the transfers, and was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. During the court case, it was revealed that both Modric and Lovren illegally received 50% of the fees paid for their respective transfers, and then a significant sum was given to Mamic.

Both players were named as witnesses for the prosecution, and therefore could not be charged as accomplices. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, Holiga reported that both Modric and Lovren changed their testimonies to try help Mamic, resulting in accusations of perjury. Modric has already been charged, and it appears as though Lovren will also be charged with perjury.

According to Holiga, Croatian law states that, should either Modric or Lovren be given a sentence of at least five years, they would be imprisoned regardless of any appeal attempts. However, at this point, it is uncertain whether either would be punished to this extent.

Lovren joined Lyon from Dinamo Zagreb for around €10m. He spent three years at the club, before arriving in English football with Southampton. After one season, he joined Liverpool, where he continues to be a key part of the side.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Modric left Dinamo Zagreb in 2008 after Tottenham paid a fee of around £16.5m. He spent four impressive years in London, before joining Real Madrid for around £30m. He has since gone on to win the Champions League four times, including an unprecedented three in a row.

