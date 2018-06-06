Liverpool Reportedly Join Arsenal in Race to Sign Exciting Bundesliga Starlet

Liverpool are the latest team to have expressed an interest in SC Freiburg's young centre back, Caglar Soyuncu. They face competition from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, as well as Manchester City and Chelsea.

Turkish-Football claim to have been informed by a source close to the player himself that the Champions League finalists are now seriously interested in Soyuncu.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The report echoes a piece which was posted on the Bundesliga's official website, which claims Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in the 22-year-old.

The source who spoke to Turkish-Football claims that Liverpool will have scouts present during the match between Turkey and Russia tonight, and Soyuncu's agent will also be present at the match.

It is believed that Freiburg value their young star at around £35m.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Turkish-Football recently interviewed Soyuncu about the transfer speculation around him, and the Turkish defender confirmed Arsenal have expressed an interest in him.

"One of the biggest clubs in England, Arsenal are interested but it is not a done deal yet,

"I am going to play the international games first and then we will make a decision, I will hold further talks afterwards."

They also interviewed Mehmet Ozkan, president of Turkish side Altinordu. Soyuncu spent two years with Altinordu before joining Freiburg. Ozkan appeared to confirm that Soyuncu will join Arsenal, but this was before Liverpool reportedly expressed their interest in the defender

Arsenal target Caglar Soyuncu kept the Turkish defence together tonight. Mature for his age, a leader at the back, made highest number of tackles. He played as a forward in his youth which partly explains why he is so confident on the ball. Played ball out of defence well. pic.twitter.com/Vk7pz15xg4 — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) May 28, 2018

“Caglar Soyuncu is set to join Arsenal," Ozkan said. "Of course we would make a cut from the transfer if he joins Arsenal. Arsenal asked us for data on his time at the club, we have put something together for them which will be handed over.”

Soyuncu made 30 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season, and has emerged as an incredibly bright prospect for the future.