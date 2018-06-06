Liverpool Reportedly Join Arsenal in Race to Sign Exciting Bundesliga Starlet

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Liverpool are the latest team to have expressed an interest in SC Freiburg's young centre back, Caglar Soyuncu. They face competition from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, as well as Manchester City and Chelsea.

Turkish-Football claim to have been informed by a source close to the player himself that the Champions League finalists are now seriously interested in Soyuncu.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The report echoes a piece which was posted on the Bundesliga's official website, which claims Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in the 22-year-old.

The source who spoke to Turkish-Football claims that Liverpool will have scouts present during the match between Turkey and Russia tonight, and Soyuncu's agent will also be present at the match.

It is believed that Freiburg value their young star at around £35m.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Turkish-Football recently interviewed Soyuncu about the transfer speculation around him, and the Turkish defender confirmed Arsenal have expressed an interest in him.

 "One of the biggest clubs in England, Arsenal are interested but it is not a done deal yet,

"I am going to play the international games first and then we will make a decision, I will hold further talks afterwards."

They also interviewed Mehmet Ozkan, president of Turkish side Altinordu. Soyuncu spent two years with Altinordu before joining Freiburg. Ozkan appeared to confirm that Soyuncu will join Arsenal, but this was before Liverpool reportedly expressed their interest in the defender

“Caglar Soyuncu is set to join Arsenal," Ozkan said. "Of course we would make a cut from the transfer if he joins Arsenal. Arsenal asked us for data on his time at the club, we have put something together for them which will be handed over.”

Soyuncu made 30 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season, and has emerged as an incredibly bright prospect for the future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)