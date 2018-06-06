Liverpool 'Submit Offer' for Brazilian Attacker But Face Competition From European Giants

Liverpool have stepped up their quest for a new attacker by placing a bid for Bordeaux striker Malcom, according to reports from Italy.

The Brazilian forward has scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for the French side and Jurgen Klopp has identified Malcom as a player he would like to add to his squad during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old looks certain to leave the French club this summer, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain have all tabled bids for the striker. He has been in high demand over the course of the season, with Liverpool's Premier League rivals Spurs going close to signing the player in January. Arsenal like him too.





However, Inter seemingly have the edge in the transfer battle for the highly rated forward, after it has been suggested that Malcom has verbally agreed to join the Italian giants if the two clubs can agree on a transfer fee.

Inter have yet to meet Bordeaux's valuation for the player and if the clubs cannot agree of a deal, Liverpool will fancy their chances on adding another Brazilian to their ranks. The Reds have also been credited with interest in Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri on Wednesday, with the Swiss international available for a cut price £12m following the Potters' relegation.

Liverpool have already been busy preparing for the new season, with Naby Keita and Fabinho already signed from RB Leipzig and AS Monaco respectively.