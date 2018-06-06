Man City Defender Reveals How a Terminally Ill Patient Helped Him Recover From Injury

Manchester City star Benjamin Medny has revealed a touching story of how a terminally ill hospital patient helped give him the motivation to recover from a serious knee injury.

The former AS Monaco star ruptured the ligaments in his right knee against Crystal Palace at the start of the 2017/18 season. The injury ruled Mendy out for almost the entire season and he was forced to undergo his recovery in a hospital in Catalonia.

Despite the fact the 23-year-old had suffered one of the most serious injuries a professional footballer can sustain, Mendy explained how everything was put into perspective after a patient on the same ward was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

"When I was in Barcelona, the patient next to me, a Spaniard, was diagnosed with cancer," Mendy told SFR Sport. "We found out two days later. He was dying.

"I told myself: ‘What’s up with my knee, it’s nothing'. I think that helped with my recovery.

"When you’ve hurt your knee or your ligaments, it’s nothing at all compared to folk who suffer things that are far more serious."

Mendy has become one of the most beloved players at Manchester City this season for his antics off the pitch - especially on social media.

Although fans are yet to see what the France international can really bring to Pep Guardiola's side, Mendy has shown glimpses this season that will make supporters confident he can improve their Premier League winning squad even further next year.