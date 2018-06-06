Marc-Andre ter Stegen Admits 'Disappointment' at Missing Out on German Number One Spot for World Cup

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted his disappointment over Joachim Low's decision to name Manuel Neuer as Germany's number one keeper for the World Cup in Russia.

It looked set, for a certain time at least, that Ter Stegen would be heading to the World Cup as Germany's main goalkeeper because of an injury to the Bayern Munich star. However, Low announced on Monday that not only will Neuer be first choice between the sticks, but he will be leading the team out as captain for his national side in Russia.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Neuer has not played since last September after surgery on his foot and has only just recovered in time to make the squad. Ter Stegen, meanwhile, has been superb for Barcelona in the past couple of seasons and has revealed his disappointment to be second choice keeper for Germany for the World Cup.

The Barca keeper told reporters, via Marca"I will try to be a help for Manuel. When you have played all season and have always maintained the highest level, it is a disappointing situation."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Germany will start the World Cup in Group F along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea. 

They face one final friendly match with Saudi Arabia before they head off to Russia for the World Cup, with their first match against the Mexicans on Sunday, June 17.

