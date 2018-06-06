Mohamed Salah's Representatives Anger Reds Fans By Reportedly Offering Superstar to La Liga Giants

Barcelona are reportedly in the process of discussing a move with the representatives of Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah. The Spanish champions are looking at potential alternatives to Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, and Salah has been offered to Las Blaugranas.

The Egyptian had a phenomenal return to the Premier League last season, picking up the player of the season award as well as the golden boot with 32 goals. He did spend much of the second half of the season being linked with a move to Real Madrid, but now it appears he could be on his way to their Clasico rivals.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to AS, Salah's representatives have offered the player to the Camp Nou outfit, and the player himself is open to the move - where he would be reuniting with former (though brief) Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona are interested in the deal, and see it as an alternative to Griezmann, who is still undecided on where his future lies.

Despite signing Ousmane Dembele for around €130m last summer, Ernesto Valverde is still keen to bolster his attacking options, with Luis Suarez now 32.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Barca are aware that Liverpool would undoubtedly demand at least €100m, and considering the impact that Salah has had at Anfield over the last year, it wouldn't be too surprising if that number doubled.





With that said, the Catalan side are believed to be prepared to listen to what Liverpool want, and would even consider paying such an incredible fee to get their target.

Rumours are also circulating that Liverpool want Dembele, so a deal could be on the cards there; but Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has outlined his intention to keep hold of the Frenchman.