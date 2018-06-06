Philippe Coutinho Named Man of the Moment Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has been named as Man of the Moment ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, after a fantastic season in both England and Spain. 

The 25 year old was instrumental in both of his side's domestic seasons, and accrued a total of 22 goals and 14 assists across the 2017/18 campaign. The attacking midfielder is now looking ahead to the World Cup, and will be a key figurehead in Brazil's quest for a sixth title. 

Coutinho started the 2017/18 season in Merseyside with Liverpool, and collected 12 goals in 19 appearances for the Reds, as well as eight assists. Then, after a drawn out transfer saga, the Brazilian moved to FC Barcelona in January 2018 for £142m, making him the third most expensive player in history. 

Following his high profile move, Coutinho played 22 times for the Blaugrana, scoring 10 goals and collecting six assists. All of these commendable exploits were valuable in the club's eventual triumph as winners of both La Liga and the Copa del Rey. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup only round the corner, it also seems appropriate to examine the record of Brazil's number 11 at International level. Coutinho made his debut for the Selecao at just 18 years of age, against Iran in 2010. Nevertheless, this will be his first World Cup.

Since that date, he has made 36 appearances for his national team, netting nine times and providing five assists. He also has an extremely admirable passing accuracy of 84% in that time, and has made 25 Key passes.

With the fitness of Neymar still a question mark heading into Russia 2018, Coutinho could become one of his country's most important creative outlets in his maiden World Cup outing.

