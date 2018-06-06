Reading Confirm Signing of Sunderland Defender John O'Shea on One-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Reading have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United defender John O'Shea, making the Republic of Ireland international their third signing of the summer transfer window.

After spending seven years at Sunderland - with the Black Cats suffering two successive relegations seeing them demoted from the Premier League to League One - O'Shea has now taken the decision to depart and has joined the Royals on a one-year contract.

The Championship club revealed the signing of the 37-year-old centre back on their official club website on Wednesday evening, with Royals boss, Paul Clement saying: “John has played and won at the very highest level – he has won five Premier League titles, been part of a European Cup-winning side and earned 118 caps for his country. 

"He will bring us fantastic levels of experience and proven leadership qualities.


“We looked very carefully at John’s recent playing statistics and he played a total of 40 games for Sunderland last season; he is still incredibly fit and a hugely motivated individual. So we look forward to him being a big contributor out on the pitch next season.”

This will not be the first time O'Shea has worked under Clement either, with the Irishman playing under the Reading manager during his time as part of the Ireland under-21 setup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)